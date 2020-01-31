To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres on Netflix in two weeks

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is almost here! The sequel to the hit Netflix original film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is based on the first book of Jenny Han’s trilogy about Lara Jean. The sequel, titled P.S. I Still Love You, has been adapted for the second movie, which hits Netflix very soon.

Lana Condor returns as Lara Jean Covey, who is still dating Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo. The cast from the first film, for the most part, returns for the sequel, including Anna Cathcart, John Corbett, and Janel Parrish.

We also get to meet a few newbies, including Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler and Holland Taylor.

Lara Jean and Peter are going strong, but when a person from Lara Jean’s past, John Ambrose McClaren, re-enters her life, her feelings get, well, complicated.

Watch the latest trailer for P.S. I Still Love You below!

Below, we shared a few things to expect in the new film!

The new guy

To All The Boys and Netflix have made a big deal about John Ambrose McClaren, played by Fisher. Remember, in the first film, John was another one of the people to receive a love letter.

John, as it appears, has feelings for Lara Jean, and there’s something there between them. Is it love? Is it just history? We’ll find out soon!

Team Peter vs. Team John

The buildup to the sequel has hyped this part of the story as Team Peter vs. Team John. I think we can expect Lara Jean to be a little unsure of herself and her relationships in the sequel. I don’t know what extent those feelings will mean or where it will lead, but we can definitely expect a love triangle in the sequel.

Who do you think Lara Jean will pick?

Lara Jean’s indecision

I know it’s easy to fall into the Team Peter vs. Team John feud of sorts like I just did, but I also think it’s important to remember that this story is about Lara Jean and her feelings. From the trailer, it looks like she’s very confused about everything and how she’s feeling. Hopefully, she has the time, without all the pressure, to follow her heart.

I’m sure Kitty and the new character, Stormy, played by Taylor, will have some great advice for her.

This isn’t the end of the story

Regardless of how this part of the story ends, it’s not over! Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the movie based on the third book of Jenny Han’s trilogy, has already been filmed. We’ll get to see how Lara Jean’s story, this part of it anyway, will end.

We don’t know when the movie will be added to Netflix, but we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out!

To All They Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12!