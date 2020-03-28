TLC’s ‘My 600lb Life’ Finally Shutdowns Production Due To COVID-19 Fears

TLC’s reality series My 600lb Life has shutdown production – albeit days after most other non-scripted productions.
The Discovery-owned network said that production on the series, which follows people who are obese, will not continue until the Coronavirus pandemic is over.
The show, which is produced by Texas-based producer Megalomedia, has aired over 100 episodes across eight seasons since 2012. It takes an inside look at the most extreme emotional and physical journeys to life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan, and their continued incredible progress thereafter, living the lives they had hoped for.

THR reported that the show was still in production up until March 26. This comes as much of the country is following social distancing rules.
“The safety of our show talent, crews and employees is our top priority. Production on My 600-lb Life has stopped and will not resume until the crisis is resolved. It is our sincere wish that our talent, crews and their families are being safe and staying healthy during this unprecedented time,” a TLC spokesperson said.

