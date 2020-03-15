TJ’s AFL blast amid startling virus response

The AFL must “get a grip on reality” and suspend their season amid the coronavirus outbreak, Nine footy presenter Tony Jones says.

Reports on Monday suggest that the AFL is intent on playing a full fixture for this season, one way or another.

It has even been suggested that the AFL would be prepared to play through positive tests, provided the individual players are isolated and infections contained.

Games will already be played in closed stadiums, starting with Thursday’s MCG clash between Richmond and Carlton.

However, the VFL competition was suspended on Monday.

Nine AFL presenter Tony Jones. (Nine)

“They’re got to get a grip on reality, the AFL,” Jones said on The TODAY Show.

“This whole coronavirus pandemic is a great leveller. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a celebrity, whether you’re a politician, whether you’re a sports star.

“It is a great leveller and the AFL, as of today, need to fall into line. But let’s never forget also, it’s not their call. As much as they like to think they’re the premier code and they run sport in this country, it’s not their call.”

Jones said that with limited information from AFL bosses, who are meeting to further discuss plans today, it was difficult to predict an outcome. Yet his “gut feel” was that round one would not proceed.

“It’s a little hard to tell with the AFL, because they seem to be stonewalling as much as they possibly can,” Jones said.

“Only a matter of days ago, they were talking about, ‘Yeah, round one will go ahead, we’ll have this bumper crowd at the MCG’. Then, of course, they needed to, they had to, they were compelled to fall into line with the rest of the community [with fan lockouts].

“But not entirely because as it stands at the moment, the AFL season will start on Thursday at the MCG. Richmond and Carlton, but not spectators.

“I was watching Manly and Melbourne Storm [NRL] yesterday and I was amazed that there was an actual crowd there. I was amazed that the season was actually going on, because it is such close contact.

“Here in Melbourne, we applauded Cameron Smith’s stance by virtually calling for the competition to end.

“My gut feel is that the season won’t go ahead as of Thursday night. We’re talking about a football community with more than 700 players. That’s just the players, we’re not even talking about the support staff.

“Are you telling me – as the AFL constantly tells us, it mirrors society – are you telling me there’s not going to be one positive case within that playing group of the AFL or support staff between now and Thursday?”

Richmond suspends VFL program

Jones said that AFL clubs would be hit hard by an extended closure, which would halt broadcast revenue.

“A whole season would certainly be pushing a number of clubs to the wall,” Jones said.

“They have a war chest, the AFL. The one thing they are very savvy about it money and finances in general, so they do have a war chest.

“But a number of clubs, all the clubs are on notice now that they’ll have to shed at least a million dollars. That will lead to redundancies and lay-offs.

“For some of the more vulnerable clubs, it’s going to be a real, real issue. For the AFL in general, it won’t be.”