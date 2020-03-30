tj-reveals-‘real-story’-behind-awkward-bec-judd-moment

AFL Sunday Footy Show host Tony Jones has revealed the back story behind his famous awkward encounter with Rebecca Judd on Nine News.

Jones is no stranger to regularly dealing with his viral awkward moment as fellow panellists Billy Brownless, Nathan Brown, Kane Cornes, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd poke fun at the television host over the incident nearly every edition of the Sunday Footy Show.

But this time it appeared Jones had finally had enough.

After years of memes and endless jokes from his own on-air crew, Jones decided it was time to tell the real story when he revealed the awkward moment happened as result of a botched effort to produce some flowers when his news director forgot to bring them in for Judd.

Tony Jones, Bec Judd (Nine)

“I’ve put up with that crap for years, and it’s not my fault,” Jones said.

“Our news director, Hugh Nailon, here at Channel 9 at Melbourne. He didn’t organise the flowers. I was supposed to present Bec the flowers.

“And when we realised he’d forgotten to organise the flowers, I said, well I’m going home.

“And then I think John Murphy was the floor manager, he sort of said, you’re going to stay here, you’ll stay here and play happy families. Well that was a real happy family, wasn’t it?

“So it wasn’t my fault.”

However, with no flowers on hand to present, his fellow panellists asked why he decided to go in for the kiss instead.

“To wish her luck,” Jones responded.