tj-reveals-eddie-phone-call-after-tv-blow-up

I should set the record straight from the outset.

Eddie McGuire and I are mates, have been for more than thirty years.

We rarely, if ever, socialise, but we’d certainly fall into the category of ‘mates’.

But, like any friendship, there is the occasional bump in the road … and so it was last night for the pair of us.

Tony Jones and Eddie McGuire during a robust exchange on 9News. (Nine)

Unfortunately the live interview on Nine News wasn’t so much a ‘bump in the road’ it was more like driving off a cliff.

Eddie took umbrage at my questioning whether members of AFL clubs would be entitled to refunds if their financial situation required such action.

Eddie was by no means caught on the hop by this question, we’d discussed briefly what the segment would be about 45 minutes before news time.

Without going through the interview second by second, Eddie became increasingly frustrated with that line of questioning.

I, in turn, became frustrated with the fact he wouldn’t answer the question.

The claim that I was looking for a headline was misguided as was the claim later made by Eddie on Footy Classified that my last line to him about ’empty pockets’, was pre-planned.

Eddie’s plea to AFL members

Anyone who saw the interview would agree you couldn’t plan for that!

Eddie and I spoke on the phone about ten minutes after the news was over … there was no ranting or raving and the call ended the way most of our other calls do, with a laugh.

Eddie asked me during that call if I was a member of the Collingwood Football Club.

I’m not.

I repeated what I’d said in the interview; ‘You can still love your club without putting your hand in your pocket.’

My view today is as firm as it was yesterday.

If AFL members are doing it tough financially they’re entitled to call the club and ask about a refund or repayment plan.

And the onus must surely be on the clubs to have that conversation and help wherever possible.

I get Eddie’s point, 100 per cent, that if there’s a rush on clubs wanting refunds those clubs will collapse.

Yes, there are many members who can afford their memberships to become ‘donations’ … but there’s just as many who aren’t as well heeled.

Don’t try to shame those fans who, reluctantly, come cap in hand.

Among the callers to Neil Mitchell’s 3AW program this morning was a lifelong Essendon supporter who, because of financial circumstances, needs a refund.

Her calls to the club were greeted with a recorded message because the membership department has shut up shop.

Why the AFL must retain all 18 clubs – Talk of the Town

… And therein lies the problem with football clubs at the moment.

Like many small businesses, they’ve been forced to lay-off staff.

It hurts.

But let’s not add to the hurt within the community by losing our compassion.

As for me and Eddie, we’ll talk again in the coming days and I’m sure the conversation will centre on TV, football and family.

At the end of the day, we’re all in this together.