tj-and-eddie’s-fiery-clash-over-club-membership-refunds

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and Nine News reporter Tony Jones have been involved in a fiery exchange when Jones pushed McGuire about membership refunds.

With the AFL going through an unprecedented financial crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, McGuire urged supporters to stick with their clubs, but refused to guarantee that Collingwood members who seek a refund would indeed receive one.

McGuire maintained that clubs would die without the continued support of their respective members, touching back to the very beginning of the Collingwood Football Club in the 1890s.

“It’s as simple as this: if you don’t have members, you don’t have a club,” he told Nine News.

“A club that has no members is a memory, so we need our members to stick with us as much as they can.

“If our supporters or anyone gets into financial hardship, speak to us. We are there together because members are the club.

“It is not as if we’re privately owned … this is all about sticking together through tough times.

“You know the history of the Collingwood Football Club, we were founded in the darkest times of depression in the 1890s and got through by building the stands at Victoria Park with sustenance.”

However, Jones, who has been vocal about clubs refunding fans’ memberships, was not impressed by McGuire’s answer and pressed the Magpies president, when the heated exchange ensued.

Here is the full dialogue between Eddie McGuire and Tony Jones:

Tony Jones: If a member comes to you now and says, ‘I’ve lost both my jobs, I need my money back’, you would say?

Eddie McGuire: Tony, you’ve got to listen to me, mate. We are in it together. We look after our members, they are a part of our family. Tony, if you came to me and said I need a loan, do you reckon I would help you? Of course we would. What we don’t want to do is have a run on clubs because the membership is keeping us alive at the moment. We’ve got no visibility. I came in tonight and I saw a kid seven years of age walking along in his Essendon jumper and I looked at him and I thought, he’s probably a generational Essendon supporter. He’s got so much to look forward to. If you believe that the clubs and the AFL football is important, please stick with us at the moment. You’re not listening to me Tony. You’re trying to get a headline, and this is what we don’t need at the moment.

TJ: No mate, I’m not trying to get a headline. I’m trying to get an answer.

EM: I’m giving you an answer Tony!

TJ: If a member comes to you and says they want their money back, will you give the money back?

EM: Tony, I just said to you, if you’ve got financial hardship speak to your club. We’re there to help you, we always do. We do this year-in, year-out with people who’ve got financial hardship. What I’m saying to you though, Tony, is that this is more than just a transaction. This is people who love their club and it means more to them. Now Tony, do you want to hear what the answer is, or do you want to keep asking questions?

TJ: We’re running out of time, but you can love your club without actually putting your hand in your pocket too, Eddie.

EM: Tony, if we don’t have enough people putting their hand in their pocket, there will be no club, it’s as simple as that.

TJ: OK. Unfortunately there’s a lot of empty pockets, Ed.

EM: Yeah, and they’ll be looked after, Tony. Don’t make this into people taking money out of people’s pockets. Don’t wind me up with a smart a– last-liner. This is desperate stakes and don’t try and make a headline or make a fool out of me. When people need help, they will get it, but they must stick with their supporters.

TJ: I’m not trying to make a headline Eddie.