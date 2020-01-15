As February approaches we’ve already seen a handful of great titles leave Netflix in 2020. We’re sad to report that the wheels have to keep on turning, and more fan favorites will be leaving Netflix in the month of February. There’s still time to watch some of your favorite movies or tv series leaving, but the coming weeks will be the last time you’ll be watching them on Netflix. Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix UK in February 2020.

We’ve seen some big and beloved titles leave Netflix in recent months, some of the biggest casualties in January were the removal of television series Grimm and Weeds.

Arguably the biggest title scheduled to leave Netflix UK in February is the popular STARZ series, Spartacus. The series always been a popular part of the UK library and has been since 2015, but with the license coming to an end with Netflix worldwide, sadly we’ll all be saying goodbye to one of our favorite gladiators in February.

As February gets closer and throughout the month we’ll continue to update the list below.

Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in February 2020:

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2020:

Babylon: 1 Season

LoliRock: 2 Seasons

Pioneers of African-American Cinema: 1 Season

Spartacus: 4 Seasons

Wartime Portraits: 1 Season

Yoko: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on February 7th, 2020:

Geronimo Stilton: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on February 8th, 2020:

The Pyramid Code: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on February 10th, 2020:

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on February 13th, 2020:

Immutable Law of First Love: 1 Season

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in February 2020? Let us know in the comments below!