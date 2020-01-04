titles-leaving-netflix-in-february-2020

February is just around the corner and already is set to see a number of movies and series leave the service for good. Here’s your ongoing look at everything scheduled to leave Netflix throughout the month of February 2020.

Although February doesn’t have any major removals (except Spartacus which was initially listed for removal in January) it will see some more of the BBC documentary library on Netflix departing.

We’ll keep this post updated throughout the month and you’ll also find other regional removal lists from our leaving soon hub.

Please note: if you’re not familiar with how titles leave Netflix, here’s what you need to know. We get word of what’s set to leave around 30 days before their departure date. In addition, we also get an expanded list from Netflix themselves by the end of the month plus more leaves without notice throughout the month.

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st