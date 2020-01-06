titles-leaving-netflix-australia-january-2020

It’s a brand new year and decade, and with it bringing plenty of brand new titles to Netflix Australia. Sadly, this means we’ll also be seeing many titles leave over the month of January. Hare are the titles leaving Netflix Australia in January 2020.

One of the most popular titles scheduled to leave Netflix Australia is NBC’s fantasy-crime series, Grimm. With 6 seasons to its name, Grimm has been one of the most binged shows on Netflix, there will be plenty of fans new and old that will be disappointed to see leave Netflix Australia.

Here Are All the Titles Leaving Netflix Australia in January 2020

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 2nd, 2020:

Angel of Christmas (2015)

Biggie & Tupac (2002)

Miss Me This Christmas (2017)

Once Upon a Holiday (2015)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (2017)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 5th, 2020:

Back and Forth (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 6th, 2020:

Grimm: 6 Seasons

Growing Up Coy (2016)

House of Z (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 8th, 2020:

Alien Contact: Outer Space (2017)

The Light Between Oceans (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 11th, 2020:

Ghostbusters (2016)

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 14th, 2020:

Tierra de Reyes: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 17th, 2020:

Legends of Strength: Season 1

Strongland: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 27th, 2020:

Juana Inés (2016) N

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 29th, 2020:

The Lady in Dignity: Season 1

Titles Leaving Netflix Australia on January 31st, 2020:

American Horror Story: 3 Seasons

LoliRock: 2 Seasons

Pioneers of African-American Cinema: Season 1

Spartacus: 4 Seasons

Wartime Portraits: 1 Season

Which title will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!