tips-on-how-to-stay-healthy-while-at-home

by: Dana Whyte

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 25 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 06: 25 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many of us are spending most of our time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, it can be tough to find ways to stay fit.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now and that could just start to settle inside of our bodies, creating anxiety,” said Stacie Thomas, the owner of The Barre Code in Grand Rapids. “Maybe do a workout that you wouldn’t normally do, that could just create more connection to your days and just give you more purpose and still make you feel good in these stagnant times.”

In the video above, News 8 spoke with Thomas about ways you can stay healthy without having to leave your home.

The Barre Code is offering online fitness classes during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. More information can be found online.

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Coronavirus Resources