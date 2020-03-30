Tiny Harris’ Video Featuring Heiress Harris’ ‘Savage Challenge’ Will Make Your Day – Check Out Sweet Heiry Competing With Tamar Braxton!

Tiny Harris shared a video featuring her baby girl, Heiress Harris, doing the savage challenge. The clip of baby Heiry how her mom calls Tip’s daughter will definitely make your day.

Checkout Heiress dancing in this clip posted on social media.

‘Don’t play with my baby!! #Savagechallenge Go Heiry!!!’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lmao my mood last night tryna learn the dance moves cute,’ and one follower believes that Heiress needs to have her very own show: ‘They need to give this baby her own tv show now😍’

One other commenter said: ‘Look like she trying to hurry up before T.I walk in and mess her video up,’ and a fan posted: ‘Cute song and by all means, I love how you and Tip raise your children but this song isn’t child friendly.’

Someone else brought up Tamar Braxton who is doing the same challenged and said: ‘Meanwhile, Aunty Tamar is struggling, Heiress! Go get her.’

A fan said: ‘She couldn’t wait to do that “acting stupid” part 🤣 too cute.’

Speaking of Tamar, she also posted a juicy video on her social media account in which she’s dancing like there’s no tomorrow in front of the camera.

She’s flaunting her moves in a tiny outfit that has fans drooling while she’s doing the same challenge as baby girl Heiress.

In other news, Tiny and T.I. have recently celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday, and both proud parents have publicly declared their love online.

Tiny shared a video in which Heiress has her quarantine walks.

Tiny and her family is staying at home these days, and they’re social distancing. Tiny has been figuring out all kinds of fun activities to do ar home during this difficult time for everyone.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the US a lot and people are filled with fear during such terrible times.



