Tiny Harris Teases Her Fans With A Potential Pregnancy – T.I. And His Wife Seem To Have Some Baby Making Planned During Social Distancing

‘I found this funny as 💩 This me & @troubleman31 all day! Rona got us in here trying NOT to make a baby!! Too 👵🏻 for that!! Lol🤪 👑😂’ Tiny captioned her post.

Porsha Williams hopped in the comments and posted this: ‘The accuracy …. b strong chica 😂’ and Tiny’s hubby, T.I. also had something to say about all of this: ‘Oh Babies WILL BE MADE‼️’

Someone said: ‘meanwhile I’m trying to make one!!! Ok ok, I kid and you if all people know this!!!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘This birth control better be working during this quarantine or I’m suing China and Nexplanon!’

A follower said: ‘This is about to be the biggest baby boom ever 🍼 👶 pregnant 🤰

Lots of people got all excited in the comments at the thought that Tiny and T.I. might be having another baby these days.

As you saw from their comments, despite the fact that Tiny is not necessarily planning to get pregnant again, Tip really seems to want this, judging by what he said.

Other than this, Tiny also made sure to wish one of her pals a Happy Birthday.

‘Happy birthday to my beautiful, talented, smart God fearing Babydoll! @jusbrezway Every time u stepped on set YOU ATE!! It was always a treat watching you. I’m so proud to say I was apart of your journey to stardom! I love u so much & I will forever be here for you! Thx for my call the other day. You made my night!! Turn up 25..u grown grown now! 👑💜🎉🎊’ TIny posted.

Tiny’s pal responded: ‘oh wow, thank you so much beautiful! I appreciate you for everything you have done for me. I would always make sure to “show up and show out *in your voiceto represent🙏🏽🥰 I’m blessed to say the same.. and grateful for God allowing us to be in each other lives then, now and forever. I love you most💜 you’re so welcome, many more calls to come.✨ ..I mean grown GROWN, lol 😘🤗’

Other than this, Tiny has been trying to have as much fun as possible these days while she’s at home.



