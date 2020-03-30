Tiny Harris Shows Fans The Family Jenga Tournament – See The Video

Tiny Harris is at home these days together with her family, and they’re trying to have as much fun as possible at home. Tiny showed fans the Family Jenga Tournament, and people were in awe to see this blessed family sticking together.

‘HARRIS Family Jenga Tournament,’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: Ok I suck at this! 3rd time is a charm!! @caitlinjody_ @heiressdharris &@bellatheglitterqueen & commentary by @troubleman31′ and another commenter posted this: ‘This gave me anxiety She’s so smart.’

One commenter said: ‘I was getting anxious like I was the one playing,’ and a fan wrote: ‘Omg Heiress was really concentrating..lol.’

One other follower said: ‘I’m a clock LOVER and that table is Everything to me!!❤️ The funny thing is, I’m almost always running late,’ and a fan posted: ‘love her keep calm and concentrate hand motions.’

Someone else said: ‘That game is so fun! But I would be afraid to play on that nice table 😂’ and a follower posted this: ‘She was so focused. Tell TI to stop cheating. She had it.🤣’

Another one of Tiny’s followers said: ‘She did a good job. This is a hard game. I play it at church with the kids.’

The Harris family recently celebrated the birthday of Heiress Harris.

Tiny and T.I. have been celebrating these days at home, and probably there’s more to come.

Their amazing daughter, Heiress celebrated her birthday, and Tiny shared two brand new clips on her social media account.

‘Thank you to all who was able to help make her day special. Showing 💜 to chef_x since he’s not in the video. From JoJo to @thatgirllaylay thx for popping up on the bday girl! #HeiressTurns4 👑💜🙌🏽🎉🎊’ Tiny captioned her post, which includes two clips.

Tiny’s fans showered Heiress with love for her birthday, like there’s no tomorrow.



Post Views:

0





