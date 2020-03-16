Tiny Harris Makes Fans Really Happy With A Throwback Photo – Fans Are Surprised By A Younger Tamar Braxton

Tiny Harris might have made some of her fans’ day with the photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic below, and you’ll understand why people got so excited.

There are more beloved celebs in the pic as you will see for yourselves.

Someone exclaimed: ‘When NATURAL was the trend‼️ All of y’all are naturally beautiful ❤️’

One commenter posted this: ‘Every woman in this picture made me the Woman I am today 🖤 @majorgirl I thank all you Queens 👑💄🎤👑💄🎤👑 PS . I was definitely the honorary member in both groups.’

Someone else said: ‘Tiny do u read these comments…asking for myself,’ and another follower posted: ‘You girls look so beautiful and amazing and you still do❤️’

A follower brought up Tamar Braxton and said: ‘It took forever to find TAMAR….idk y.’

Someone else agreed and said that ‘Tamar doesn’t look anything like this anymore. She was cute with the little chubby face.’

A follower said: ‘Y’all so cute, and this pic was before social media and so pure’ and one commenter: ‘Wow Tamar Looks Heavy on this Picture I didn’t Recognize her.’

One other follower also brought up the fact that the ladies looked extremely natural back then, without any cosmetic interventions: ‘All y’all before the surgeries! Bring the real and being natural back!’

Someone else said: ‘Growing up in the ’90s was the best 🖤 we need R&B back.’

Before this, Tiny made headlines when she was trying to save a man before execution.

CNN reported that Alabama executed inmate Nathaniel Woods for the crimes that he allegedly committed.

Back in 2004, he allegedly murdered three Birmingham police officers, and according to the state corrections dept. he was executed.

Tiny Harris and T.I. were just some of the people who spoke on the matter and posted on social media to raise awareness about this case.



