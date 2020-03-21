tiny-harris-is-celebrating-her-daughter,-zonnique-pullins’-birthday:-‘my-living-barbie!’

Tiny Harris is happily celebrating Zonnique Pullins’ birthday. She made sure to pen an emotional message on her social media account, accompanied by a lot of amazing pics. Check out her post below.

A few days ago, Tiny was having fun with her family at their home.

‘Happy birthday to the one & only, my end of all be all, my 1st Luvbug, @zonniquejailee I’m so proud of the woman you are at 24 this is your Kobe year!!🤩 So we gone make it a great prosperous one!! I love u more than life itself. Don’t ever forget it! I’ll go to jail or hell about you girl!! 🤷🏽‍♀️ You were born my superstar so I called u Star!! Keep shining baby.. My Living Barbie..we still turning up for ya today!! 🙏🏽👑💙🎊🎉🙌🏽‼️Thx to my fam page @tinyukteam for the video💚’ Tiny captioned her post.

Zonnique hopped in the comments and said: ‘I love you so much mommy!! you are my everything!!!!!! thank youuu!’

A follower posted this: ‘Happy birthday!! Don’t let that Rona stop you from enjoying your day.’

A follower wrote: ‘HBD love to see mother/daughter relationships like this. Don’t know how old u were when u had her but I was 18 when I had mines and think we’re so close cause we grew up together!! I think only young moms would understand.’

One commenter posted the following: ‘Happy birthday 🎊 I’ve been following your family and you for many years now! I love your daughter/mother relationship. And how humble and beautiful you are.’

Someone else gushed over the relationship between Tiny and her daughter: ‘Tiny I love those pictures, and I love the mother and daughter relationship you guys have such a strong bond Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter @zonniquejailee.’

Someone else told Zonnique: ‘Happy Birthday beautiful Queen…may GOD BLESS you with many many more to come. Enjoy your special day with family and friends.’

Lots of people flooded Tiny’s comments section to wish her daughter a happy anniversary, despite the hard times people are living in these days.



