Tiny Harris Hints At A Potential Newborn Arrival For Tamar Braxton – Check Out The Video That Has People Talking

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she’s flaunting her amazing singing talent. But what had Tiny Harris jump in the comments was something that was written in the right corner of the video.

Check out the post that Tamar shared on her social media account and had fans talking.

‘Who else feels like this?! ♥️ As a parent, you…know whatem-talking-bout! I’m so bored. And I’m permanently hungry…And Logan is OVER me #parents #kids #saturday #tamarbraxton,’ Tamar captioned her post.

Tiny exclaimed: ‘Newborn arrival???????’

A follower said: ‘@tamarbraxton did you say yet? Whew it’s a new day yay!!!!!!❤️✨’ and someone else posted this: ‘she Def pregnant This the 2nd baby hint that been dropped. Congrats Tamar.’

One commenter said: ‘@majorgirl I just asked the same question. Lol ok, she cleared it up,’ and another follower said: ‘Me, except when I sing it sounds like a cat is being strangled.’

Another fan joked and said: ‘This was me this morning at 2 am with my 5-month-old granddaughter… laughing & crying cause she was sleepy,’ and another follower posted this: ‘She playing around and sounds amazing!! A true singer!!’

One follower posted: ‘Logan been getting the business since y’all got locked down. Let Beans LIVE.’

Tamar also celebrated her birthday not too long ago and had fans in awe with some new music as well.

Toni Braxton seems to have also celebrated Tamar’s anniversary as well. Judging by the message that she shared on her social media account, it seems that Toni met with Tamar and had a break in quarantine.

But she also criticized Tamar as you can see in the caption of the post that she shared on her social media account.

Lots of fans are worried about Toni during these tough times due to the fact that she has lupus.



Post Views:

0





