Tiny Harris Has Fun In Her Crib With T.I. And Zonnique Pullins – Check Out Her Video

Tiny Harris found something fun to do in the house while social distancing. She posted a video that features her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and hubby, T.I. Check it out below.

‘In the crib wit it!! #stepchallenge 2nd video is our bloopers video @troubleman31 all in our way!! @caitlinjody_ @mikaylacottle @zonniquejailee 👑💙🤩‼️’ Tiny captioned the post which includes two short clips.

Fans are laughing after seeing Tip walking around in the background.

Someone said: ‘I’m crying why Tip squint at the camera like an ole man!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Definitely heard t.i in my head “and what do we have going on here”‘

One commenter wrote: ‘He is such a daddy… they always wanna see what somebody is doing,’ and a follower said: ‘Mannnn, I thought Tip was going to join in!! Should have known better!!!’

One follower said: ‘Tip coming in the video like what the hell is this 🤣😂 he is too funny,’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Thought @troubleman31 Was About To Buss A Move Right Quick.’

A follower said: ‘@troubleman31 looking like wtf so you didn’t see me walk by n brought lil @onlyheiress bk lmao get it fam @majorpharris @zonniquejailee.’

Other than this, Tiny might have made some of her fans’ day with the photo that she shared on her social media account.

There are more beloved celebs in the pic as you will see for yourselves. People gushed over a young Tamar Braxton and some of them were surprised by how different she used to look compared to now.

Speaking of Tamar, she and her former friend and colleague, Loni Love, have been going back and forth for several years now about the very public firing from The Real.

Tamar blamed Loni for her brutal exit from the talk show, but Loni had denied the claims and blamed Tamar’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, for the exit, as it’s been reported earlier.



