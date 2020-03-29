Tiny Harris’ Daughter, Heiress Harris Enjoys Her Quarantine Walks – Check Out The Video

Tiny Harris and T.I. have recently celebrated their daughter, Heiress Harris’ fourth birthday, and both proud parents have been publicly declared their love online. Now, Tiny shared a video in which Heiress has her quarantine walks.

Check out the video that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Thanks to @bentleytrike @heiressdharris quarantine walks have been pretty cool..she wants to go everyday now!! 👑💜 Make sure y’all got to check out all the cool colors they come in & get your baby one!’ Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She is really living her best life😍❤️ you guys are truly the perfect crew,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Aww she’s getting so big y’all b safe I’m tryna get down there to b with my husband n Grandbabies luv y’all nothing like Family.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Hi princess I hope you’re having an amazing day today♥️ hi @majorgirl I hope you’re enjoying your day also.’

One other follower said: ‘Awwww I remember my daughter had one of those! Happy belated birthday beautiful baby girl! @majorgirl @heiressdharris.’

Someone else posted the following message: ‘She working the shit outta yall old ass @majorgirl. She soo adorable.. And TINY SHE IS YOUR TWINN… 😂’

Heiress’ fans got all excited when they saw how the baby girl spent her anniversary.

Tiny shared two brand new clips on her social media account just the other day.

In one of them, Heiress is singing on a stage, and the other one shows the baby girl getting a sweet message.

Tamar Braxton hopped in the comments section and said: ‘My other twin I love that song so much.’

Tiny and Tip are spending their time in social distancing these days, just like most people and they advise their fans to do the very same thing.



