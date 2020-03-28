Tiny Harris And T.I.’s Daughter Heiress Harris Enjoys A Massage For Her Birthday And Sings Like There’s No Tomorrow – Check Out These Sweet Clips

Tiny Harris and T.I. have been celebrating these days at home, and probably there’s more to come. Their amazing daughter, Heiress Harris, celebrated her birthday, and Tiny shared two brand new clips on her social media account.

In one of them, Heiress is singing on a stage, and the other one shows the baby girl getting a sweet message. Check out the posts below.

‘Thank you to all who was able to help make her day special. Showing 💜 to chef_x since he’s not in the video. From JoJo to @thatgirllaylay thx for poppin up on the bday girl! #HeiressTurns4 👑💜🙌🏽🎉🎊’ Tiny captioned her post which includes two clips.

Tamar Braxton hopped in the comments section and said: ‘My other twin I love that song so much.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Happy Birthday to this beautiful baby! She’s has a special aura.’

A commenter said: ‘happy birthday HEIRESS, we hate we couldn’t be there with you to celebrate,’ and a fan said: ‘But she actually can sing though you can hear it in her voice it’s gone progress when she gets older though I Stan.’

One other follower said: ‘Look how spoiled! Not a massage on her 4th birthday!’ and a fan also praised the young star: ‘Baby girl is so smart and adorable. Major personality.’

Someone else said: ‘Princess Heiress looks absolutely pretty, and I hope she enjoyed her birthday boo tiny,’ and a follower posted this: ‘How she get that 😩😩 we can’t nonessential here. Enjoy Heiress.’

A follower wrote: ‘Princess Heiress looks absolutely pretty, and I hope she enjoyed her birthday boo tiny,’ and someone else said: ‘Gimme her life! Happy birthday baby girl you’re so full of spunk! ❤️’

Tip also shared a video featuring his baby girl having fun around the house these days and left fans in awe.



Post Views:

0





