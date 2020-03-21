tinder-passport-to-be-free-for-all-users-amidst-coronavirus-pandemic

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

The coronavirus crisis has been challenging on so many levels, but for those taking preventative measures in self-isolation, the drastic change in their daily lives has been an ongoing struggle. Tinder seems to be following the case more closely than most dating apps and has been weirdly invested in the “well-being” of its users. Earlier this month, the company went out of its way to create a PSA warning people how to stay safe during the outbreak that connected them directly to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Now, it looks like Tinder has a temporary solve for dating while social distancing in quarantine. Because whether you’re in the market for new friends or lovers, Tinder firmly believes that “having someone to talk to can make a world of difference.” Starting next week, the platform will allow all users to access the Passport feature and swipe across the globe through April 30.

“In these trying times, while we all know we need to stay home, this doesn’t mean we have to be alone with our thoughts,” reads the statement. “Our hope is that you use the Passport feature to virtually transport yourself out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world.”

Prior to this switch, Passport was a paid feature for Tinder Gold or Tinder Plus members. According to The Verge, a note from CEO Shar Dubey about the update was distributed to Match Group employees. He reportedly said that the decision gives the Tinder community “the technology to share, learn and listen to those that are experiencing this same situation in different geographies during an unprecedented period of isolation.”

Visit Highsnobiety's newly launched Work From Home vertical for more stories about life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine from COVID-19.

