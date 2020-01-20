tin-can-magic,-cookbook-review:-‘its-recipes-have-injected-my-kitchen-with-creativity’

Food writer Jessica Elliott Dennison serves seasonal produce and natural wines at her café, 27 Elliott’s, in Edinburgh (pop in for warm-buttered Arbroath smokies, or pickles and fermented potato flatbreads).

In her first book, Salad Feasts, she transformed ordinary salads into occasion-worthy spreads; returning with Tin Can Magic (Hardie Grant, available to pre-order for £15 from Telegraph Books), she elevates humble, tinned staples.

THE APPROACH

Each chapter is dedicated to a tin: green lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk, anchovies, butter beans, sweetcorn, chickpeas, cherries and condensed milk (hello, miso salted caramel).

Every one is a masterclass in how to transform this trusty tinned ingredient – alongside fresh ones – into an array of dishes (lentils are used for everything from gyozas to fritters).

Recipes are accompanied by simply-styled, gorgeous photography and substitute suggestions, encouraging intuitive cooking: you might use dark beer, cider or white wine in lieu of red, for the slow-cooked anchovy lamb shanks with lemony greens.

THE RECIPES

I attempted a sugo (an Italian tomato sauce to eat with pasta) for a weeknight supper, and treated friends to za’atar chicken with a butter bean dip – followed by chocolate mousse to sate post-prandial sugar cravings.