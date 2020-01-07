timothee-chalamet-to-play-bob-dylan-in-biopic-after-little-women-success

Timothee Chalamet has seemingly already conquered the world but he’s not done yet, taking on the role of Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

Is there anything he can’t do?

The Little Women star will be playing the legendary musician in a musical biopic directed by James Mangold, who has worked on the likes of The Greatest Showman and Ford v Ferrari, according to Deadline.

Based on Elijah Wald’s book Dylan Goes Electric, the movie will document the Like A Rolling Stone singer’s transition from folk to rock music.

The singer was perhaps best known for his protest songs, selling more than 100 million records across his career.

Following a motorcycle accident, he stepped back from touring, but is still celebrated as one of the most influential musicians of all time.

It’s a change of pace for the 24-year-old actor, however he seems keen to step outside his comfort zone, after it was revealed he’d also be taking to the West End stage later this year.

Timothee has signed on to star in 4000 Miles, an ‘odd couple-style’ drama alongside Dame Eileen Atkins, which will run through April and May next year at the Old Vic.

And he’s seemingly gone from strength to strength over the past few years, from Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, to David Michôd’s The King, to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which has been praised as a ‘near-perfect’ movie.

Chatting to Metro.co.uk about the actor, The King co-star Ben Mendelsohn described him as ‘better than we deserve’.

‘You want to be him but you can’t be him. You want to be somewhere in his proximity. He’s a very magnetic person,’ he said.

The Aussie actor added: ‘He’s doing fing well and long may he reign. It’s a delight to see people get that movie star buzz around him.

‘I have never heard audiences clamour and scream for anyone in my working life the way they clamour and scream for Timmy. And I love that.’





