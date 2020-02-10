Timothée Chalamet just photobombed Margot Robbie on the Oscars red carpet and fans are here for it

Timothée Chalamet has made a name for himself as hot property on the red carpet, turning out some of the more exciting looks in male fashion at awards ceremonies over the past few years.

He didn’t disappoint at this year’s Oscars donning a sleek blue uniform-style suit – and casually photobombing Margot Robbie on the red carpet.

Robbie was unfazed, however, gasping in delight and grabbing Chalamet’s face.

Fans loved the adorable moment between the stars, with one posting on Twitter: “Oh to be Timothée Chalamet getting my cheeks squished by Margot Robbie.”

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“this the best thing I’ve seen. Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie. I genuinely feel so wholesome seeing this,” wrote another.

Chalamet is at the Oscars representing Little Women, in which he plays Laurie. The actor will also be presenting an award alongside Natalie Portman.

Little Women is up for six Oscars tonight, including Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Show Moments – In pictures

Robbie, meanwhile, is up for her second nomination tonight, this time in Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell.

She also starred as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, which is nominated for a whopping ten Oscars tonight.

The first award of the night was awarded to Brad Pitt for his performance in the film, with the star giving an emotional speech in which he reflected on his road to stardom.