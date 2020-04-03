Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer Confirmed for ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer are officially confirmed to reprise their roles as Elio and Oliver in the upcoming Call Me By Your Name sequel. In other words, get ready to have your heart warmed and shattered in equal parts once again.

In a new interview with La República, director Luca Guadagnino revealed that Chalamet and Hammer aren’t the only OG cast members returning for the sequel.

“Before coronavirus, I had a trip to the United States to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to cancel it.” He added, “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg (Elio’s father, Samuel), Esther Garrel (Elio’s love interest, Marzia), and the other actors – they will all be in the new film.”

The new film adapts André Aciman’s follow-up novel, Find Me. It’s not entirely clear whether the film will riff off the narrative entirely, but the book synopsis is as follows, “Elio’s father, Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit his son, who has become a gifted classical pianist.

“A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he also has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”

Anyone else suddenly got a craving for peaches?

What To Read Next