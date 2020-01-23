Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya shopping together at Bed Bath and Beyond is actually pretty cute

Homeware shopping is usually not the most exciting of tasks… unless you happen to bump into Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, that is.

One lucky fan got to do exactly that, as the stars popped in to a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York where she works.

As well as getting the inside scoop on which towels and bedding Timothée and Zendaya are going to have in their actual homes (probably), the fan managed to bag a pretty great selfie, too.

The pair are set to star in the reboot of Dune together (Timothée and Zendaya, not him and the girl who works at Bed Bath & Beyond), which is currently in post-production and will be out later in the year.

They clearly hit it off so well that they ring each other up for shopping trips, and who doesn’t love perusing laundry baskets, duvets and storage solutions with their bestie, huh?

The worker shared her excitement at meeting both of the actors with her pal, who put the photos and their message exchange on social media.

Of course proof that Timothée and Zendaya hang out together doing ridiculously mundane stuff (who knew Hollywood stars bought their own sheets though) quickly ended up going viral.

Timmy and Zendaya were hanging out together today. In a bed bath and beyond. That I walked past. Anyways. pic.twitter.com/9KHuhSqFrF — 𝘚𝘺𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘺 (@sydneyyhargrove) January 21, 2020

The girl had written: ‘I met him at my job. The Bed Bath & Beyond on 61st. He’s the cutest he literally put his sunglasses on for the photo.’

Her friend replied: ‘Stop it I was da [sic] on 61st today, like around that time. I should’ve checked my phoneeee’.

She confirmed that he had been in there with Zendaya though she didn’t share a selfie with the Greatest Showman star.

This is proof that if we wish hard enough to bump into Zac Efron in Asda, it just might end up happening…





