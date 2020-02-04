timo-werner:-chelsea-transfer-target-opens-door-to-premier-league-move

Timo Werner has opened the door to joining Chelsea after revealing he is interested in a move to the Premier League.

The Red Bull Leipzig striker has attracted interest from a host of clubs including the Blues, Liverpool and Manchester United having scored 25 goals in 28 appearances this season.

Chelsea explored several options as they pursued a striker during the January transfer window including preferred target Moussa Dembele at Lyon and Werner, both of whom are expected to be available this summer.

And when asked about his next move, Werner told German newspaper Kicker: “What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

(Bongarts/Getty Images)

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”

Werner, who turns 24 next month, is contracted to Leipzig until 2023 and he insisted there was no rush to leave Germany.

“When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest,” he added. “That’s clear.

“But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future. We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.”

Leipzig were held 2-2 by Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, a result which enabled Bayern Munich to surpass them at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Mainz.