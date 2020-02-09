timmy-failure-star-thinks-more-family-films-should-get-a-festival-run

It’s a really interesting time for Hollywood. Sure, big-budget studio films are alive and well on the big screen, but the emergence of original movies on streaming is quite popular too. Notably, Disney just launched its platform a few months ago to a successful debut. (Baby Yoda was the MVP). The service has also allowed Disney to make more family films without the pressure of it competing at the box office.

The latest original on Disney is Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made from Tom McCarthy – the director of 2016 Best Picture winner, Spotlight. The movie actually premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah back in January. It played alongside Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana and the new Netflix movie, Horse Girl.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made at the El Capitan in Hollywood, CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb spoke with one of the film’s actors, Kyle Bornheimer. He spoke about how proud he was of the Disney movie getting a chance to play at Sundance, and how pleased he was with the early reactions. In his words:

I know, it’s good, it’s nice to reach those kinds of audiences. A movie like this doesn’t always get that festival run and we all grew up with movies that we would definitely put in that, from A Christmas Story to Savannah Smiles. All those kids in those movies — I’m glad they’re getting festival chances now.

Movies starring kids are not typically seen as “festival” movies. Usually the kind of movies playing around Utah in January are heartbreaking dramas or thought-provoking commentaries on society. Stories about kids hold importance too – and they can be fun too! The reaction to Timmy Failure since its premiere has been quite positive.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is a quirky comedy about an 11-year-old boy who lives with his single mom in Portland, Oregon, and runs his own detective agency with his 1,500 pound polar bear partner. Kyle Bornheimer plays a police officer in the town that Timmy Failure comes across a few times during his adventure.

The new family-friendly movie has an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In our site’s review, Dirk Libbey gave Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made 3.5 out of 5 stars, calling it “hilarious.” Disney has had a solid track record of original releases so far, with Togo recently warming hearts with its inspiring tale of a legendary dog.

Disney is proving to be the perfect place for the studio to make more quality family movies and fix an important problem in its theatrical schedule. Oh, and we can’t wait to see how the MCU shifts when Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision land on the platform.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is available to stream now on Disney .