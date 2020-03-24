Times When Prabhas And Anushka Prove How Much They Care For Each Other

Prabhas and Anushka are the most loved on-screen couple in Tollywood. Their fans have made rumors about their relationship but it is not yet confirmed by them. They look cute and the Jodi is loved by millions of fans. They have also done films together. Both are successful in their career. The duo is spotted together on various occasions and they look amazing together.

Prabhas and Anushka are true friends and they care a lot about each other. And their care towards each other has made their fans fall in love with them. On various occasions, the duo has been caught looking at each other. They are made for each other. They help each other in need and prove it that they are true friends. When Prabhas was lighting the lamp, Anushka helped him in doing that so that he doesn’t burn his hand with the candle. This shows the love, care, and affection towards each other is very strong.

Check out the video in which Prabhas and Anushka are seen taking care of each other