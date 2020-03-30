Times When KL Rahul Inspired His Followers With Hardcore Workout Skills

KL Rahul is one of the outstanding batsmen of the Indian Cricket team. He has made his debuts in several ODIs, Tests and T20s. His consistency and stability in batting have made him a brilliant player. KL’s playing mechanism, techniques, and strategies are marvellous. He is a player of merit and talent who has proven himself in front of everyone. He is one of the best opening batsmen that the Indian Cricket team has ever got, to date. Apart from being a batsman, he is also a fabulous wicket-keeper. But to maintain all these, he has to follow a very strict diet and workout schedule.

His workout mostly includes push-ups, box jumps, squats, battle rope waves, pull-ups and many more. His workout routine can inspire anyone. Running is a mandatory exercise for him. Other than all these, he does cycling and loves to play other sports too. He has a very strict and nutritious diet which can keep him fit and healthy. Fitness is one of the player’s concerns in order to play well.

