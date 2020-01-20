time-to-put-an-end-to-‘circus-funerals’-that-just-glamorise-act-of-suicide,-insists-priest

Time to put an end to ‘circus funerals’ that just glamorise act...

An influential Belfast priest has said he will not permit football tops, rap music or “over-the-top” floral tributes at funeral services he conducts for young suicide victims.

Father Gary Donegan has taken the decision because he is concerned they are helping to “glamorise” the legacy of suicide.

He also said that eulogies to celebrities who had taken their own lives “weren’t helping the situation”.

Speaking after at least five tragic deaths so far this year, the former Holy Cross rector said parents need to get across to children the message that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

Fr Donegan told the Belfast Telegraph that he was willing to “put his head above the parapet” and speak out if it would in some way help save lives.

His strident comments come after a recent report by mental health charity Samaritans revealed that suicide rates for men and women are higher in Northern Ireland than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.

“We need to face up to the reality that our young people are very vulnerable,” Fr Donegan said.