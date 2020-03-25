timbaland-&-swizz-beatz-went-head-to-head-on-ig-live-&-fans-are-losing-it

After the global success of online #StayAtHome events such as DJ D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine, more musicians are using their platform to promote social distancing. And last night, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland gave fans life when they went head-to-head in a split-screen rap battle on IG Live. Scroll down to see who’s Team Swizz and Team Timba.

Over 20,000 followers tuned in to watch the super-producers face-off after Swizz posted to his Instagram that he had prepared the “Zone” for his collaborator. And beat-for-beat, song-for-song, the two heavy-hitters gave fans a trip back through their massive catalogs.

The battle wasn’t without its setbacks, though. At one point Swizz had to dip out to his car to get better wifi and all hell broke loose when he accused Timbaland of failing to wash his hands.

Scroll down for the breakdown of the IG Live session and to see fans best reactions.

The battle itself was exactly what we needed right now.

When Timbaland dropped “Cry Me A River” we felt that.

Swizz pulled up back-to-back Kanye.

And now the Internet is calling for a Kanye vs Pharrell battle.

Fans were grateful for last night’s battle

And so was Swizz

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

