tim-walker,-thom-browne,-samuel-ross-&-more-are-giving-free-fashion-lectures

Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande foundation just rolled out a series of free lectures on art and fashion as the world continues its self-isolation.
Titled The Sarabande Sessions, the free online classes will broadcast talks from Thom Browne, Tim Walker, Molly Goddard, and A-COLD-WALL*’s Samuel Ross to name a few.
The first session launched on Friday, March 27 and featured a conversation between Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood and actor Eddie Redmayne. Classes start every day at 5 pm GMT and run until April 9. See the full schedule below.
Saturday 28 March
Francesca Amfitheatrof in conversation with Harriet Quick
Sunday 29 March
Image ownership in the digital age with Navaz Battliwalla and Ruth Burstall and Iona Silverman from legal firm Baker McKenzie
Monday 30 March
Building your digital strategy with Karinna Nobbs and Lauren Indvik
Tuesday 31 March
Camp: Notes on Fashion. Andrew Bolton in conversation with Liam Freeman.
Wednesday 1 April
A-COLD-WALL*’s Samuel Ross in conversation with Bunny Kinney
Thursday 2 April
Grayson Perry
Friday 3 April
Script to screen: How to get your films made with Olivier Kaempfer, Amy Jackson and Fiona Lamptey.
Saturday 4 April
Get your film seen: How to market your film with Bunny Kinney, Saam Farahmand and Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith
Sunday 5 April
Jake Chapman in conversation with Mark Sanders
Monday 6 April
Juno Calypso
Tuesday 7 April
Maggi Hambling OBE in conversation with James Cahill
Wednesday 8 April
Thom Browne in conversation with Tim Blanks
Thursday 9 April
Tim Walker in conversation with Molly Goddard
Attend the free online classes here. You can also make a donation to the foundation through link.
