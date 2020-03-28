tim-walker,-thom-browne,-samuel-ross-&-more-are-giving-free-fashion-lectures

Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande foundation just rolled out a series of free lectures on art and fashion as the world continues its self-isolation.

Titled The Sarabande Sessions, the free online classes will broadcast talks from Thom Browne, Tim Walker, Molly Goddard, and A-COLD-WALL*’s Samuel Ross to name a few.

The first session launched on Friday, March 27 and featured a conversation between Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood and actor Eddie Redmayne. Classes start every day at 5 pm GMT and run until April 9. See the full schedule below.

Saturday 28 March

Francesca Amfitheatrof in conversation with Harriet Quick

Sunday 29 March

Image ownership in the digital age with Navaz Battliwalla and Ruth Burstall and Iona Silverman from legal firm Baker McKenzie

Monday 30 March

Building your digital strategy with Karinna Nobbs and Lauren Indvik

Tuesday 31 March

Camp: Notes on Fashion. Andrew Bolton in conversation with Liam Freeman.

Wednesday 1 April

A-COLD-WALL*’s Samuel Ross in conversation with Bunny Kinney

Thursday 2 April

Grayson Perry

Friday 3 April

Script to screen: How to get your films made with Olivier Kaempfer, Amy Jackson and Fiona Lamptey.

Saturday 4 April

Get your film seen: How to market your film with Bunny Kinney, Saam Farahmand and Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith

Sunday 5 April

Jake Chapman in conversation with Mark Sanders

Monday 6 April

Juno Calypso

Tuesday 7 April

Maggi Hambling OBE in conversation with James Cahill

Wednesday 8 April

Thom Browne in conversation with Tim Blanks

Thursday 9 April

Tim Walker in conversation with Molly Goddard

Attend the free online classes here. You can also make a donation to the foundation through link.

