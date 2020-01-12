tim-stanley:-unprecedented?-no-the-monarchy-is-stronger-than-the-meghan-and-harry-brouhaha-suggests

The Royal family gather at Sandringham for their crisis summit today and the first thing the Queen should do is give Prince Harry a clip round the ear.

You’re never too old for one of those.

It might seem counterintuitive, but the monarchy survives by appearing modest and the Windsors figured out long-ago that they reign not by the grace of God but the good will of the people – so going all “progressive”, cashing in and running off to Canada (“But I get to keep Frogmore Cottage, right?”) is not the behaviour of a 21st‑century royal.

“Who do you think you are, young man? A Kennedy?”

In defence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, nothing they have done need be controversial.

All they want is a bit more responsibility, quite a mature demand really, and the drama of last week was far from unprecedented – very small fry compared to the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936.

After Edward and Mrs Simpson went off to France to raise pugs, the Windsors tried to create a façade of middle-class respectability.

This unravelled spectacularly with the divorce of Harry’s parents.

Compared to that affair, or to Prince Andrew’s recent disgrace, the suggestion that Harry and Meghan are uniquely self‑indulgent looks rather unfair.

But why is generation after generation embroiled in soap opera? Because the monarchy is both an institution and a family. Institutions require a degree of submission to work: you have to defer to authority and tradition.

Yet most human beings kick against being told what to do – and when, like Prince Harry, they find that loyalty to the institution comes with diminishing responsibility (because he is no longer anywhere near inheriting the throne), playing spare to an heir must be unbearable.

The Ottomans had a way of dealing with this.

When a sultan died, his sons would kill each other in an insane contest to replace him: last man standing became the new ruler.

It sounds harsh, but forcing unimportant royals to sit through ITV’s Royal Variety Performance is infinitely crueller.