tim-southee-defends-virat-kohli’s-on-field-behaviour-in-2nd-test

Virat Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations in 2nd Test. © AFP

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli’s outburst during the recently-concluded second Test in Christchurch, saying the India captain is really a “very passionate guy” who tries to “draw out the very best in himself”. Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain’s dismissal on day two of the next Test. India lost the overall game by seven wickets to go 0-2 in the series down. “He’s an extremely passionate guy… and incredibly energetic in the field. He tries to create out the very best in himself,” Southee, who has played alongside Kohli in the IPL, told ‘Radio New Zealand’.Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there is no bad blood between them.Following loss on Monday, among the local journalists had sought Kohli’s reaction on the incident and that didn’t decrease well with the away team captain.”What do you consider? I am requesting the answer,” Kohli hit back at the scribe.”You should find out a remedy and think of a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half information on what happened.”Also if you wish to create controversy, this is simply not the proper place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he previously no problems with what happened,” Kohli had said.