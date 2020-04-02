🔥Tim Peake compares coronavirus lockdown to being in space as he appears on The One Show🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
tim-peake-compares-coronavirus-lockdown-to-being-in-space-as-he-appears-on-the-one-show

British astronaut Tim Peake has joined The One Show as a reporter and will front a series on how the coronavirus lockdown compares to being in space.

Peake appeared on The One Show on Wednesday via video link to announce his special project. 

One of the films will compare  his six months spent on the International Space Station to being isolated during the coronavirus lockdown.

The comparisons include being separated from family, communicating via video calls and exercising inside.

RELATED  🔥Dropkick Murphys, Rancid team up for tour coming to Pop's outdoors🔥

Peake is urging people to focus on the importance of creating a sense of routine and having fun while inside.

Astronaut Tim Peake’s career in pictures

Peake told presenters Alex Jones and Amol Rajan he was thrilled to be starting his new gig.

He said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for science, technology and space exploration and I can’t wait to showcase some of the amazing work that is being done in the UK and to continue the outreach mission I started with Principia.”

RELATED  Pitt wrestling earns second place at ACC Championship

Peake also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Really delighted to be joining #TheOneShow team – we have some great films planned for this year.”

Peake became the first British citizen to complete a spacewalk on the International Space Station in 2016.

He also “ran” the 2016 London marathon on a treadmill from the ISS.

RELATED  🔥Americans at risk from coronavirus may need to avoid crowds, health official warns🔥

BBC Studios executive producer Michael Armit said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Peake to the One Show family.”

“He brings with him huge passion and expertise and we are excited to have him present a series of films covering everything from self-isolation to exploring life on Mars for us.”

Peake’s first film will air on The One Show on Friday, April 3.

You May Also Like

truck-full-of-toilet-roll-goes-up-in-flames-after-crashing

🔥Truck full of toilet roll goes up in flames after crashing🔥

camden-architect-designs-millennial-pink-disney-style-home-for-himself

🔥Camden architect designs millennial pink Disney-style home for himself🔥

monte-carlo-television-festival-sunk-by-coronavirus

Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sunk By Coronavirus

sony-establishes-$100m-covid-19-global-relief-fund

Sony Establishes $100M COVID-19 Global Relief Fund

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *