🔥Tim Peake compares coronavirus lockdown to being in space as he appears on The One Show🔥

British astronaut Tim Peake has joined The One Show as a reporter and will front a series on how the coronavirus lockdown compares to being in space.

Peake appeared on The One Show on Wednesday via video link to announce his special project.

One of the films will compare his six months spent on the International Space Station to being isolated during the coronavirus lockdown.

The comparisons include being separated from family, communicating via video calls and exercising inside.

Peake is urging people to focus on the importance of creating a sense of routine and having fun while inside.

Astronaut Tim Peake’s career in pictures

Peake told presenters Alex Jones and Amol Rajan he was thrilled to be starting his new gig.

He said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for science, technology and space exploration and I can’t wait to showcase some of the amazing work that is being done in the UK and to continue the outreach mission I started with Principia.”

Peake also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Really delighted to be joining #TheOneShow team – we have some great films planned for this year.”

Peake became the first British citizen to complete a spacewalk on the International Space Station in 2016.

He also “ran” the 2016 London marathon on a treadmill from the ISS.

BBC Studios executive producer Michael Armit said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Peake to the One Show family.”

“He brings with him huge passion and expertise and we are excited to have him present a series of films covering everything from self-isolation to exploring life on Mars for us.”

Peake’s first film will air on The One Show on Friday, April 3.