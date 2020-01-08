tim-henman-admits-he-did-not-expect-andy-murray-to-feature-at-atp-cup

As concerns grow about the ongoing groin injury that has ruled Andy Murray out of the Australian Open, British team captain Tim Henman has admitted that he never really expected Murray to declare himself fit for this week’s ATP Cup build-up event in Sydney.
It was Murray who originally entered Great Britain into the ATP Cup, using his protected ranking of No 2 to apply in September. He also appointed Henman as captain, in accordance with the rule that gives each country’s top player the right to choose their leader.
On Christmas Eve, however, Murray contacted Henman to say that he would not be able to play after all. “I was aware that was likely to happen,” Henman told reporters, “once there were problems in the Davis Cup [where Murray edged past the low-ranked Tallon Griekspoor and then sat out the remaining three matches]. I wasn’t holding my breath, put it that way. It is disappointing that we haven’t had Andy [in Sydney] both on and off the court, because he contributes an enormous amount. But it is what it is.”
Murray has cited a “pelvic bone-bruise” as the reason for another long lay-off. He has played only one match – and that a scratchy affair against Griekspoor, the world No 179 – since he won the Antwerp final on Oct 20.
It is possible that this stubborn injury could be associated with the metal ball-and-socket joint that was inserted in his right hip almost a year ago. If metal is banging against bone, it could create a problem that is difficult to resolve – at least, for anyone pursuing a career as an elite singles player.
Henman advised a “long-term view” on Wednesday, even if it means further delays. Murray is not yet thought to have returned to training at full tilt, which must mean that there are doubts over his participation in his next scheduled tournament – the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Feb 3.
“I think it should be very black and white,” said Henman. “He doesn’t come back unless he is 100 per cent ready. There is just no point in risking anything. Andy has got a bit of bone bruising in his groin so it is not actually the hip itself,” Henman added. “Is it connected? You would have thought so. It’s disappointing that he has missed Australia. But if it’s not this year then why not next year?”
Henman has overseen a strong campaign in Sydney this week. Shrugging off the early setback of a round-robin defeat by Bulgaria, Great Britain finished on top of Group C, and thus earned a quarter-final against hosts Australia which was due to be played on Wednesday night. The other three quarter-finals pitted Argentina v Russia, Serbia v Canada and Belgium v Spain.
In Sydney on Wednesday, the show continued despite the worst pollution that has yet afflicted any of Australia’s tour-level events. The Air Quality Index at around 9am was an alarming 454, which is classified by monitoring agencies as “hazardous”, with the added verdict that “everyone should avoid all outdoor exertion”.
Things did improve from there, and the day’s first winner – the inexperienced Polish player Kacper Zuk – insisted that he had not noticed any difference to previous days. But for the first hour or so you could see smoke hanging inside the canopy roof on Ken Rosewall Arena, which is open to the elements at the sides.
It is telling that the Sydney City Council opted to close all its outdoor tennis courts and swimming pools at 10am, citing poor air quality. Yet the announcement from an ATP spokesman at exactly the same time was: “We are monitoring the situation and it is safe to start at 10 for players, fans and staff.” In other words, it was OK for professionals to play, but not amateurs.
Meanwhile, Johanna Konta has withdrawn from next week’s WTA event in Adelaide, preferring to travel straight to Melbourne to prepare for the Australian Open. She has been battling tendinitis in her knee, which could be one factor.
In Brisbane, there has been plenty of irritation among the female players about the way that the ATP Cup’s group-stage matches – which finished on Wednesdaynight – have pushed them off the biggest court, Pat Rafter Arena.
On Tuesday, Sloane Stephens complained that “the ATP … got what they wanted, girls to the side, that’s kind of how it always is”. Now Maria Sharapova – who on Wednesday was granted a wild card into the Australian Open, saving her from going through qualifying – has joined the debate by saying: “It [the Brisbane International] feels like a little bit of a second-hand event.”