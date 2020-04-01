TikTok donates 100 crore towards medical equipment in India

In the global fight against the spread of COVID-19, doctors and supporting medical staff are the heroes at the forefront of combating this pandemic. While citizens are practicing social distancing and staying at home as a preventive measure, India’s medical personnel are working tirelessly to keep all of us safe and protected. As a result, our medical doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the virus. At times like these, their safety is of utmost priority.

Keeping the safety of India’s medical personnel in mind, TikTok is donating 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and masks – as an important safety measure. The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort. With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Additionally, our contribution also covers local/state level medical workers, as we have donated 200,000 masks, to Delhi and Maharashtra Government.

As a responsible organization committed to the safety and security of citizens in India, we are open to extending further support by way of additional donations in the coming time.