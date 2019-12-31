tiktok-banned-by-us-army-weeks-after-british-forces-create-account

The US Army has banned soldiers from using Chinese video app TikTok over security fears, in a move likely to prompt further scrutiny of the British decision to recruit via the app.

The Army said TikTok was not allowed on government phones, telling US media it was a “cyber threat” and pointing to “potential security risks associated with its use”.

A US Army spokesman said told US media had urged soldiers to be cautious with their personal devices, warning they should be “wary of applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unsolicited texts etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to circumvent any exposure of personal information”.

News of the order against the app, which allows users to post short, self-edited videos, was first reported by Military.com.

It follows a similar move by the US Navy earlier this month, when a bulletin told those with government-issued phones that they would be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet if they did not remove the app. It is thought this also centred around security concerns.

The growing push-back against TikTok among the US forces is set to lead to questions over why the UK military has not taken as strong a stance.