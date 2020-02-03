Tight-knit Okawville community helping Hasheider-Burianek in her fight with cancer

Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek coaches against Hillsboro at the Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek of talks to her players during a timeout against Lebanon in a girls basketball game at the O Rena at Okawville High School on Thursday, January 4, 2018. Paul Baillargeon | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Okawville Coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek talks to players Raegan Luechtefeld (left) and Briley Rhodes during a game against Hillsboro at the Highland Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday January 21, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Okawville head coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek talks to her players late in the first half. Lebanon played Okawville in the Class 1A regional girls basketball final at Lebanon High School on Friday February 8, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

OKAWVILLE — Michelle Hasheider-Burianek got the call in May when she was on a field trip with her 7-year-old daughter, Teagan.The Okawville High girls basketball coach sort of expected the news.But it still hurt when the doctor informed Hasheider-Burianek tests showed she had a sizable cancerous lump in her breast.Seconds after hanging up, Hasheider-Burianek made a decision.“I wasn’t going to let that ruin our trip,” she said of the mother-daughter excursion to the St. Louis Science Center. “Or the fun we were having.”That sort of attitude has served Hasheider-Burianek well in a fight that still rages.One of the most successful small-school coaches in the southern half of Illinois, the 42-year-old is attacking the disease the same way she used to go after defenses in her playing career.A 1995 Okawville graduate, she became the first underclassman to be selected as Illinois Miss Basketball when, as a junior, she led the Rockets to a 32-2 record and their first state championship.The slick 5-foot-7 guard used that same determination to help the University of Colorado to the Big 8 Conference Tournament Championship in 1995-96. That grit was displayed the next year when the Buffaloes claimed the tournament title in the newly formed Big 12 Conference.It also has been evident while coaching Okawville, which she guided to sectional titles in 2008 and 2013.Now, Hasheider-Burianek is using those fiery traits to face off with the deadliest of opponents.And she is determined to come out on top.“You look at her and all the things she’s accomplished in her life and you just know she’s going to beat this,” Okawville School District superintendent Scott Fuhrhop said. “That C-word is one of the scariest in our vocabulary. But to her, it’s just another opponent — one we’re sure she’ll conquer.”The early results are encouraging.Hasheider-Burianek went through 5½ months of grueling chemotherapy before undergoing surgery in October. Doctors removed a good majority of mass. She is now halfway through a set of 28 radiation treatments.“They’re telling us that everything is going along the way it should be,” said her husband Jason, a former Colorado football player she met in college. “We’re grateful for that.”That Hasheider-Burianek is ahead in her battle is no surprise. The self-proclaimed “country girl” has the determination to get through any challenge.But it is the support she gets from the citizens of the Washington County town of 1,370 that’s making a huge difference.“Everyone knows that she’s just so tough, she’s not going to let anything stop her,” Okawville senior forward Megan Schleifer said. “She’ll have a rough day every now and then. But she won’t let you know it.”Hasheider-Burianek has hardly missed a beat during the last eight-plus months since her diagnosis. She has attended every practice and every game. On a couple of occasions, she has had to change a practice time to accommodate her treatments. But that’s about her only concession to her cancer battle.“What she going through is life-changing,” said Schleifer, who babysits for the family. “You wouldn’t know it. She hardly ever acts tired. She’s just the same — she’s coach.”Jason admitted that at times his wife “is meaner” than usual. He chalks that up to the drugs pulsing through her body.But to the players, she remains the same.Hasheider-Burianek lost her hair during chemotherapy but remained upbeat and positive. Her ability to joke around during the whole process has helped ease her players’ worries as well.“One time, during practice, (a player) was complaining about a strange (strand) of hair on her jersey,” Okawville sophomore center Sydney Tebbe said. “(Hasheider-Burianek) said, ‘Well, it’s not mine.’ Everyone kind of stood there for a minute. We figured that if she could joke about something like that, then she’s fine and everything is going to be all right.”Added sophomore guard Raegan Luechtefeld, “At first we were scared for her, but the way she handling this, it’s just like she handles everything else in her life.”Hasheider-Burianek has a large support system that stretches well past this bucolic community. She helps run the family business, Elm Farms, as her main source of income. The 1,200-acre dairy farm, located just outside of Okawville, features 120 cows along with hogs and cattle.Amazingly, Hasheider-Burianek has kept up her farm duties, with some help from townsfolk — and total strangers.“People would just come out, some we didn’t even know, to offer to pitch in and see if they could help in any way,” Michelle said. “They’d bring meals, offer to watch the kids, anything. There is no way I could ever thank every single person that has been there for me. I just hope somewhere down the road, I’m able to play it forward.”The denizens of Okawville remain committed to fight alongside of Hasheider-Burianek.“If there is anything positive to come out of this it’s to see how everyone has rallied behind her,” Fuhrop said. “I’m so proud of this town and this community. I can’t compare what they’re doing to anything else I’ve ever seen.”Hasheider-Burianek, who was elected into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013, has two other kids in addition to Teagan — daughter Nyelle (5) and son Kyan (2).The children are too young to know the total extent of their mother’s condition. They just know their mother is sick and at one time lost all her hair, although it is slowly growing back.The Okawville players have provided around-the-clock babysitting services when needed. Jason is the football coach at Missouri Baptist University and his job keeps him on the road at times.“We’re here for whatever she needs whenever she needs it,” Schleifer said. “She knows that.”Hasheider-Burianek’s radiation sessions will conclude in mid-February, at which point she will be re-evaluated.She dreams of an all-clear report from the doctors and a regional title in the same week. It would be her eighth since taking over the program from Kathy Lanter in 2006-07.“I could think of anything better,” Hasheider-Burianek said.The battle also has been tough for Jason, but he has no doubt about the end result.“The thing that made her so great as player was her drive, her fight,” Jason said. “And that’s just what’s going to make her come out on top in this fight too.”

