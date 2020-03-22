tigers-star-in-trouble-after-late-ponga-hit

Wests Tigers forward Luciano Leilua could face some heat from the NRL match-review committee for a late shot on Kalyn Ponga as Newcastle remained undefeated through the first two rounds of the competition.

The Tigers conceded eight tries to secure a 42-24 victory but face the prospect of losing players for next week’s clash through suspension.

Replacement forward Thomas Mikaele suffered a suspected medial ligament injury, while Leilua will most likely miss some time for his hit on Ponga in the dying minutes of the game.

Joseph Leilua, David Klemmer, Kurt Mann (Getty)

With four minutes remaining in the match Ponga was struck by Leilua’s elbow while on the ground, sparking a fracas with players on both sides pouring in.

Leilua faces a charge at the NRL judiciary but what might save him is his reaction after the hit, with the Tigers forward expressing remorse as soon as he made contact.

His brother Joey also got into it with Knights prop David Klemmer as the match almost spiraled into chaos.

“Luciano knew he’d done the wrong thing there,” said Nine’s Peter Sterling.

The Tigers are scheduled to face Canterbury next week at Campbelltown, while the Knights are due to play Cronulla at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.