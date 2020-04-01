tigers-star-blasts-greenberg-over-executive-pay-cut

Wests Tigers centre Joseph Leilua has hit out at NRL CEO Todd Greenberg over reports the boss is set to only take a 25 per cent pay cut.

Greenberg and the executive team have reportedly agreed to a 25 per cent pay cut until a time comes where they might be forced to stand down and take leave without pay.

League central and the Rugby League Players’ Association are expected to finalise a 46 per cent cut in player wages to combat the financial impact of coronavirus.

With players already being paid almost half of the NRL year, roughly 75 per cent of the remaining seven months await should the entire season be wiped out.

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua during his team’s season-opening game against the Dragons. (Getty)

But it’s the 75 per cent figure that has Leilua fuming, declaring the same should apply to Greenberg and his team.

“I don’t understand, I thought they said we were all in this together,” Leilua told Fox Sports.

“If the players have to agree to a 75 per cent cut, then why not the executives at headquarters as well,”

“I don’t agree with it. I’m here for the players and everyone who I’ve spoken to is asking the same question.

“I’m not going to name, names, I don’t want to talk out of school, but everyone is feeling the same way.

Leilua believes it’s the players who make the game, conceding its unfair that they take up the larger reductions.

“We’re the players, without us there’s no product. We understand it’s tough times everywhere, but this doesn’t seem fair,” he said.

“If we’re all in it together then we’re all in it together.

“I heard about the retirement fund as well. I know they say they can put the money in there anytime.

“But the way I see it that money should be in there too. The players have earned that.”

– with AAP