tigerair-suspends-all-domestic-flights

Your options explained if you were booked on an upcoming trip.Budget airline Tigerair has announced that, effective immediately, it is grounding all of its Australian flights. For the moment this is only a temporary suspension and is in response to the recent domestic travel ban imposed by the government.All across the nation, Tigerair flights have been struck from the departures and arrival boards. And Tigerair is contacting anyone travelling on the airline on or from 25 March to make new arrangements.These are either to be bumped onto an upcoming Virgin Australia flight (if you’re trying to get home) or to cancel your flight for travel credit (if your trip was non-essential).Being bumped to a Virgin Australia flightAnyone booked on a Tigerair flight that’s departing on or before 31 March can request to be moved onto an upcoming Virgin Australia flight, penalty free. This option is in place to return people home as soon as possible.To do this, head to the Virgin Australia ticketing desk at the airport before midnight 27 March 2020.After 27 March, Virgin Australia will be grounding the majority of its domestic fleet until 14 June, limiting your options even further for getting home.If you’re booked on Virgin Australia flight between 27 March and 14 June, it’s recommend you head to its online customer care hub to check the status of your flight. Cancelled flights are eligible for travel credit, which you can request for through the hub. If your flight isn’t cancelled, you can still cancel without penalty for travel credit until 30 June.Cancelling your flight completelyIn line with the government’s travel ban, if your flight isn’t essential you should cancel it.To facilitate this, Tigerair is allowing passengers to cancel their trips for Virgin Australia travel credit.You can complete this online via the Manage My Booking section with the credit valid for 12 months from issue.Of the future, Virgin Australia CEO and managing director Paul Scurrah said: “We plan to return Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia to the skies as soon as its viable to do so, however I am mindful that how we operate today may look different when we get to the other side of this crisis”.In a similar vein, Qantas is cutting 60% of its domestic services and 70% of Jetstar’s domestic services until the end of May 2020. All cancelled flights can be refunded for travel credit.Will domestic travel insurance cover you?If you purchased domestic travel insurance you could be covered for any out of pocket expenses incurred from having to cancel or end your trip early. Contact your insurer for specific details.Otherwise, it’s a good idea to contact any hotels or experiences you had booked to see if they’ll refund or credit you.All the destinations Virgin Australia is suspending services to from 27 March – 14 June: AlburyAlice SpringsAyers Rock (Uluru)Ballina ByronCoffs HarbourCloncurryDarwinEmeraldHervey BayHamilton IslandHobartMount IsaLauncestonMilduraSunshine Coast (Maroochydore)NewcastleWhitsunday Coast (Proserpine)Port Macquarie (Codeshare with Alliance Airlines will continue for Brisbane-Port Macquarie services)Tamworth

Latest travel headlines

Airlines, cruises and tours waive change and cancellation fees due to coronavirus [Updated]

What to know if your travels are affected by the domestic travel ban

Australians advised not to travel: What to know [Updated]

Travelling during coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know [Updated]

Ways to get your money back for an event cancelled due to coronavirus [Updated]