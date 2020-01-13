tiger-shroff-takes-up-‘muqabala’-challenge-from-the-film-street-dancer-3d,-says-he-‘loves-the-song’

Tiger Shroff has given a shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D by undertaking the Muqabla Challenge. Tiger and choreographer Paresh Shirodkar performed to the tunes of the latest peppy number and have shared it on social media. The Heropanti actor also shared the dance sequence on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Love this song.”

Earlier, Varun took to Instagram and introduced the ‘Muqabla Challenge’ along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Check out Tiger’s dance here

Prabhu Deva’s iconic 1994 hit number ‘Muqabla Muqabla’ from the film Humse Hai Muqabla has been rehashed for Street Dancer 3D. The song features Prabhu, Varun, and Shraddha locking and popping with ease, as they sway to the classic dance steps from the songs.

While the original song was composed by AR Rahman, the latest version has been belted out by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur, and written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza admits the song was included in the film as a tribute to Prabhu Deva.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed “India’s biggest dance film,” D’Souza had clarified the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said to Mid-Day, “This is completely different from the earlier franchise. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January, 2020, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 11: 13: 17 IST