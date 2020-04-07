tiger-shroff-reacts-to-being-labelled-a-‘bankable-star’;-reveals-what-motivates-him-to-work-hard!

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 15: 11 [IST]

Tiger Shroff made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014. Within a short span of time, the actor became one of the most young stars with his jaw-dropping action stunts and impressive dance moves. With many blockbuster films to his credit, the War actor enjoys a massive fan-following including kids. In a recent interview, when Tiger was asked about feeling the pressure of always getting it right in terms of everything to sustain the tag of 'bankable' star, the actor said, "When people look up to you for the work you do, it is important to be mindful of your actions. If your conscience is in the right place then you wouldn't have to constantly worry about being right." He further added, "At the same time, these expectations from my fans are a motivation to keep working harder." Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film couldn't run to its fullest potential because of the sudden lockdown owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. However, the actor was overwhelmed by the audience's response to the film. He was quoted as saying, "I feel blessed and grateful that the film was accepted and loved by the masses and audiences. Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really overwhelmed me but honestly, the safety of our citizens has been my primary thought. The box office had already taken a back seat in my head, as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe." Tiger will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2. The film is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Meanwhile, the actor recently starred in Akshay Kumar's song of hope titled 'Muskurayega India'. The video is an ode to the nation's fight against COVID-19. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani. However, the couple is yet to go public with their relationship.