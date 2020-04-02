tiger-king’s-joe-exotic-reportedly-in-prison-isolation-because-of-coronavirus

Now Playing

The Circle’s Joey Sasso Plays the Ranking Game

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

Here’s the latest turn in the very strange saga of the man known as Joe Exotic: He’s reportedly being isolated in COVID-19 quarantine while in prison. Multiple outlets are reporting Thursday that Joe Exotic, the nom de plum of Joseph Maldonado-Passage and subject of Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has been transferred to a prison medical center in Fort Worth. Passage, 57, is the big cat aficionado now serving 22 years in federal prison for crimes explained in the series.

According to Forth Worth-based NBC affiliate NBCDFW, Passage has been moved to Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There’s no word yet that Passage has tested positive himself, but Passage’s husband Dillon Passage said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Wednesday his husband was moved because inmates at the jail where he was previously held tested positive. 6 Docs Just as Crazy as Tiger King to Binge Right NowTV Guide has reached out to the facility for comment.

Joe Exotic, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and MadnessPhoto: Netflix