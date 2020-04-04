‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Prison Interview Posted By Netflix, Answers Four Questions Fans Want To Know

Posted by — April 4, 2020 in News Leave a reply
‘tiger-king’s’-joe-exotic-prison-interview-posted-by-netflix,-answers-four-questions-fans-want-to-know

The culture’s man of the hour, Joe Exotic, has spoken out from prison, thanks to a Netflix tweet.
The star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King answered four questions posed to him during an apparent a visiting hour interview, thanking his husband for standing by him, admitting shame on how his chimps were treated, and wishing he could experience some of the fame being generated by the series.
For the uninitiated, the Netflix series centers on roadside zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his battle with sanctuary owner Carole Baskin. Her second husband mysteriously disappeared, and there are questions raised as to whether Joe Exotic had something to do with it.

You May Also Like

health-care-coalition-delivers-beds,-supplies-to-hospital

Health care coalition delivers beds, supplies to hospital

new-york-in-‘race-against-time’-as-death-tolls-jump-in-us.-virus-hot-spots

🔥New York in ‘race against time’ as death tolls jump in U.S. virus hot spots🔥

chris-selley:-doug-ford’s-covid-19-performance-lays-waste-to-the-caricatures-of-his-critics

🔥Chris Selley: Doug Ford’s COVID-19 performance lays waste to the caricatures of his critics🔥

kobe-bryant-gets-early-induction-to-basketball-hall-of-fame,-joined-by-kevin-garnett,-tim-duncan

Kobe Bryant Gets Early Induction To Basketball Hall Of Fame, Joined By Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *