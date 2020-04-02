‘tiger-king’-star-joe-exotic-is-in-coronavirus-isolation,-according-to-his-husband

Among the most people most in jeopardy from the COVID-19 outbreak are prisoners serving sentences in our nation’s crowded jails. Harvey Weinstein, newly incarcerated, tested positive, likely due to a large number of cases at Rikers Island, where he was initially interred. And while Joseph Maldonado-Passage — aka Joe Exotic, star of the break-out Netflix doc-series Tiger King, and another famous inmate — hasn’t tested positive, his husband did reveal that he’s currently in coronavirus isolation.

The news was picked up by The Hollywood Reporter, who caught that Dillon Passage, Maldonado-Passage’s husband, broke the news to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Again, Joe Exotic is not known to have caught the virus — which continues to rampage across the globe, with the United States now the site of the world’s highest cases — but did recently transfer from a prison that reported multiple cases. They’re simply being safe.

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot detailed in Tiger King, whose wild, twisty tale has captivated viewers who are perhaps looking for distraction from the relentlessly grim news, as well as some entertainment while quarantining. There’s already a limited series adaptation in the works, spearheaded by Kate McKinnon, so it doesn’t look like we’ll be rid of the zookeeper-turned-con any time soon. Be well.

