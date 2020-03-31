‘tiger-king’-inspires-florida-sheriff-to-reopen-carole-baskin’s-missing-husband-case

Netflix‘s new hit show Tiger King has inspired a Sheriff from Hillsborough County Florida to reopen the investigation into the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.

After watching the docu-series, Sheriff Chad Chronister took to Twitter to make the announcement. Chronister said that he is asking for new leads, sharing a public plea that asks people to get in touch with any information.

The true-crime series centers on the eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic and his long-time feud with animal rights activist, Baskin. It also delves into the mysterious disappearance of her second husband Jack “Don” Lewis, with Exotic repeatedly claiming she had something to with the case that dates back to 1997.

