tiger-king-fans-trip-out-over-britney-spears’-connection-to-the-netflix-series

One of Britney Spears’ most iconic moments is tied to Netflix’s hit Tiger King series. The limited series introduces the world to some amazing characters and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is one of the lead players. While Antle is not as flamboyant as the show’s main focus, Joe Exotic, he carves out his own bizarre niche in the bonkers storyline and adds quite a bit to the story. As it turns out, he helped Spears back in 2001 with a huge performance. Then there’s another possibly even weirder connection, which you can see below.

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards was a big one for Britney Spears. She came out and performed her hit single “I’m a Slave 4 U” while holding a seven-foot albino Burmese python around her neck. While the majority of viewers focused on Spears’ outfit and the huge python, not too many people noticed that there was an adult tiger behind her, handled by none other than Bhagavan “Doc” Antle from Tiger King. An image of the pop star and Antle has resurfaced since the show is so massive. He can clearly be seen during the performance, which you can see below.

But that’s not where the alleged Tiger King connections stop. At the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, Britney Spears can be seen sitting next to a woman that looks a lot like Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. It has not been officially confirmed if the leopard-clad woman sitting next to Spears is indeed Baskin, but it certainly looks like her and one might even be able to spot that specific shirt in her closet. There’s not a whole lot of people in the world who would wear a leopard print shirt to the 2002 VMAs and get a shot at sitting next to Britney Spears.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle took part in a number of projects in the entertainment industry over the years. He was an animal expert on movies like Dr. Dolittle and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He also provided animals for movies including The Jungle Book, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Mighty Joe Young, and The Jungle Book 2. However, Tiger King fanatics are trying to see if there is a bigger connection to Britney Spears than just that one performance and then the 2002 photo.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is not very happy with the way he was portrayed in the Tiger King series. He called out the documentary for being “sensationalized” in a now-deleted social media post. Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari claims that they “adhere to all USDA guidelines”, and that the animals are “treated with the utmost care.”

Carole Baskin is also disappointed in the Netflix original docseries. “There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries… has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” says Baskin. You can check out some images of Britney Spears with the Tiger King cast below, thanks to writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz’s Instagram account.

Call the police. pic.twitter.com/RYjUl8layu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 30, 2020

The tiger in the Slave 4 U perfromance was Doc Antles! pic.twitter.com/5k5VuBPg8H — Samantha Bush (@samanthaabushh) March 30, 2020

OMG BEN PLEASE NO pic.twitter.com/JrvEEFJWqL — Timothy Dunn (@timothydunn) March 30, 2020

ok so britney spears knew all the tiger king people … everything’s coming together now pic.twitter.com/6HWTLp3kJZ — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) March 30, 2020

