tiger-king-fans-might-get-more-answers-about-carol-baskin’s-husband-in-new-id-series

The big questions we all have after watching Tiger King are "What the holy hell?" and "Did Carole Baskin kill her millionaire husband?" We will never have the answer to the first question, which is part of the show's appeal, but we demand an answer to the second. Enter the network of true-crime nightmares, ID, which is cashing in on Tiger King's popularity doing some investigating into the matter with its upcoming series Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. The central subject of Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will focus on Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis, who was reportedly worth $5-7 million when he went missing without a trace in 1997. In Tiger King, it's heavily implied, perhaps unfairly, that Carole murdered her husband to take his money and use it for her animal preserve, with several interviewed subjects — usually acquaintances of Baskin's rival and star of the show Joe Exotic — saying they think she fed Lewis to her tigers or buried him underneath a septic tank in her park. Baskin, now married to a beanpole named Howard Baskin, has called the allegations false.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will also cover other bizarre topics from Tiger King, including more of Joe Exotic’s secrets, what the FBI knows about the wraith known as Jeff Lowe, and the real truth behind the cult of Don Antle. ID has not given an episode count or airdate for the program, but given Tiger King’s popularity, you can expect them to push this out ASAP. Netflix may also be working on an additional episode of Tiger King, according to Jeff Lowe.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now on Netflix. Carole Baskin, Tiger KingPhoto: Netflix